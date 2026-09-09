Delhi Govt Intensifies Safety Audits After Satya Niketan Tragedy; Evacuates Students From Chirag Delhi PG

New Delhi: In the wake of the tragic building collapse in Satya Niketan that claimed seven lives, the Delhi government and local civic authorities have aggressively scaled up safety inspections across student accommodation hubs in the national capital.

The intensified vigilance averted another potential catastrophe after emergency teams evacuated dozens of students late Tuesday night from a structurally compromised paying guest (PG) building in Chirag Delhi.

Late-Night Evacuation in Chirag Delhi

Alerted by panicked occupants to deep, widening cracks across the load-bearing walls and support pillars of the multi-storey Chirag Delhi facility, municipal officials and emergency responders acted swiftly.

Recognising the severe structural risk, authorities declared the building unsafe and ordered an immediate full evacuation.

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To prevent disruption and ensure student well-being, district officials arranged immediate emergency shelter.

Male residents were safely relocated to temporary holding facilities at Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, while female residents were transferred to the nearby College of Vocational Studies (CVS).

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Local authorities confirmed that operations are underway to secure verified, safe alternative housing for all affected students.

Fallout from the Satya Niketan Tragedy

The heightened administrative response follows widespread public anger and judicial scrutiny over dangerous living conditions in commercialised residential areas.

Just days earlier, a four-decade-old, five-storey PG facility near Delhi University's South Campus in Satya Niketan collapsed during basement renovation, killing seven people and leaving five critically injured.

Police have since arrested three property owners of the Satya Niketan building while investigations continue into unauthorised structural alterations and civic negligence.

City-Wide Audits and Enforcement

Following high-level review meetings chaired by the Lieutenant Governor and senior administration officials, joint task forces comprising the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Fire Services, and local police have begun comprehensive structural audits across major student areas, including Satya Niketan, Mukherjee Nagar, Vijay Nagar, and Laxmi Nagar.

Authorities have issued strict instructions to identify and seal buildings with unauthorised floor additions, lacking structural stability certificates, or operating without basic safety approvals.