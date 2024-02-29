Delhi HC: Notification Imposing Restrictions On Married Women For Using Maiden Surnames Challenged

Advertisement

New Delhi: A notification issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, mandating specific requirements for married women seeking to use their maiden surnames, has been challenged in the Delhi High Court.

A writ petition filed in the Delhi High Court today by Divya Modi argued that the notification discriminates against women, violating their fundamental rights under Article 14 of the constitution. The notification reportedly required married women to provide a court order of divorce, a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their husbands, and personal identification details in order to use their maiden names.



Modi's legal team, led by Ruby Singh Ahuja, senior partner at Karanjawala & Co has mentioned that these requirements are not only discriminatory but also constitute an invasion of a woman's privacy. The High Court bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Manmohan Singh and Justice Manmeet Pitam Singh Arora, has issued a notice to the Union of India, asking the government to respond by May 28th, 2024.