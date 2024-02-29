Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 14:59 IST

Delhi HC: Notification Imposing Restrictions On Married Women For Using Maiden Surnames Challenged

A notification issued by the MoHUA, mandating specific requirements for married women seeking to use their maiden surnames, has been challenged in the HC.

Digital Desk
The trial court's decision to deny the recovery of funds for an MBBS seat at AIIMS was upheld, emphasizing that such seats are not for sale.
Delhi HC: Notification Imposing Restrictions On Married Women For Using Maiden Surnames Challenged | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A notification issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, mandating specific requirements for married women seeking to use their maiden surnames, has been challenged  in the Delhi High Court.

A writ petition filed in the Delhi High Court today by Divya Modi argued that the notification discriminates against women, violating their fundamental rights under Article 14 of the constitution. The notification reportedly required married women to provide a court order of divorce, a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their husbands, and personal identification details in order to use their maiden names.

Advertisement

Modi's legal team, led by Ruby Singh Ahuja, senior partner at Karanjawala & Co has mentioned that these requirements are not only discriminatory but also constitute an invasion of a woman's privacy. The High Court bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Manmohan Singh and Justice Manmeet Pitam Singh Arora, has issued a notice to the Union of India, asking the government to respond by May 28th, 2024.

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 14:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

12 minutes ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

15 minutes ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

2 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

2 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

2 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

2 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

2 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

14 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

14 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

14 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

15 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

15 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

19 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. GDP growth likely slowed to 6.7-6.9% in December quarter: Report

    Economy News7 minutes ago

  2. IndiGo to expand domestic reach with six new routes

    Business News8 minutes ago

  3. Death Toll in Gaza Surpasses 30,000 Since Start of Israel-Hamas War

    World8 minutes ago

  4. Pet-proof Your Home With These Tips To Welcome Furry Friends

    Lifestyle10 minutes ago

  5. All is well: DK Shivakumar After Meeting Vikaramaditya

    India News10 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo