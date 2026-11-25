New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested three people, including two women, in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a 22-year-old woman by her colleagues following a late-night gathering at a cafe in East Delhi’s Preet Vihar area. Three other suspects named in the complaint remain absconding.

According to police officials, the survivor and the accused all worked together at Cafe 8, located inside Cross River Mall in Karkardooma. On Monday night, a group of eight colleagues, including the survivor, gathered at another establishment—Saltanate Cafe in Preet Vihar—for a party.

Preliminary investigations revealed that while Saltanate Cafe officially closed at 11:30 pm, one group member had keys to the premises. They allegedly unlocked and reopened the establishment after hours to host a private gathering. The group reportedly consumed alcohol and remained inside the cafe for several hours before leaving the venue around 3:30 am on Tuesday.

In her complaint to the police, the 22-year-old woman alleged that two of her male colleagues sexually assaulted her following the party. She further accused other colleagues present—both men and women—of actively assisting and supporting the perpetrators during the crime.

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CCTV footage retrieved by investigators shows the survivor leaving the vicinity in a vehicle accompanied by a male friend and two women before approaching law enforcement. She reached the local police station at approximately 5:45 am on Tuesday to lodge her complaint.

Acting swiftly on her statement, Delhi Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against six colleagues—four men and two women—under relevant sections on gang rape under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Following initial raids, police took three of the accused, including both female colleagues, into custody.

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