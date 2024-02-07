Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 08:27 IST

Over 5 Flights Diverted Due To Bad Weather At Delhi Airport: Details Inside

Several flights were also delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, Airport has issued an advisoy

Digital Desk
Several Flights Delayed at Delhi Airport Due to Fog
A thick layer of fog has enveloped Delhi lading to flight delays and diversions | Image:ANI
New Delhi: As thick layer of fog shrouded the Delhi NCR region during early hours on Wednesday, January 31, leading to multiple flight diversions at the Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. Due to bad weather and low visibility at least three flights have been diverted on Wednesday morning. 

A total of five flights were diverted to various destinations between 9.30 pm on Tuesday and 7 am on Wednesday. Out of these, three were diverted to Jaipur in Rajasthan and one each to Ahmedabad in Gujarat and Mumbai in Maharashtra, the official said on Wednesday.

Several flights were also delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital. 

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday issued a passenger advisory that read, "While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted."

Published January 31st, 2024 at 08:27 IST

