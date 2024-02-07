Advertisement

New Delhi: As thick layer of fog shrouded the Delhi NCR region during early hours on Wednesday, January 31, leading to multiple flight diversions at the Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. Due to bad weather and low visibility at least three flights have been diverted on Wednesday morning.

A total of five flights were diverted to various destinations between 9.30 pm on Tuesday and 7 am on Wednesday. Out of these, three were diverted to Jaipur in Rajasthan and one each to Ahmedabad in Gujarat and Mumbai in Maharashtra, the official said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Several flights were also delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital.

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday issued a passenger advisory that read, "While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted."