At Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport, passengers have been stuck inside their flights for hours | Image: PTI

New Delhi: As flights were either delayed or diverted due to bad weather conditions in National Capital Delhi, at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport, passengers have been stuck inside their flights for hours, with planes in queue unable to take off.

A passenger told Republic that while her Indigo International flight to Dublin was scheduled to take off at 6 am, it now stands cancelled and passengers were made to board and sit inside the aircraft for over five hours.

Reportedly, a delegation of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that was scheduled to reach Imphal to be a part of the event that kicks off from Manipur’s capital city is also stuck at the airport lounge for over three hours due to the prevailing fog.

Airlines Issue Travel Advisory

As per reports, nine flights have been diverted due to bad weather. As per airport authority officials, these flights, including an international flight, were diverted to Jaipur between 4.30 am to 10.30 am. The international flight was initially diverted to Mumbai but due to bad weather was later re-routed to Jaipur.

Indian airline IndiGo on Sunday on its social media platform account issued a travel advisory giving a heads up for its customers to keep checking their flight status as flights have been affected due to fog, to avoid any inconvenience.

The post read, "#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to prevailing weather challenges in Northern India, our flight schedules may experience interruptions! For real-time updates, swing by http://bit.ly/2EjJGGT. Your patience is much appreciated."

Delhi Records Season’s Lowest Temperature at 3.5 Degrees

On Sunday Delhi recorded the season’s lowest temperature at 3.5 degrees Celsius and dense fog dropped visibility to zero at many places.

Dense Fog Drops Visibility to Zero

The Palam Observatory near the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi reported dense fog with visibility levels plunging to zero metres by 5 am. The IMD said that it is the longest duration of dense fog this season.