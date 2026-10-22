Delhi Influencer Racially Abuses Tripura Youth, Kiren Rijiju Calls Him 'Evil', Vows Strict Action

New Delhi: A Delhi-based content creator has come under fire after a video purportedly showing him making racially derogatory remarks against a young man from Tripura went viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage across the Northeast. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has condemned the behaviour and vowed strict action against the accused.

In a post on X, Rijiju said the accused would face action from the Delhi and Tripura Police, adding that the delay in filing an official complaint would not prevent the authorities from acting.

“This evil man will be punished. There was a delay in lodging the official complaint, but Delhi Police and Tripura Police will teach him a hard lesson,” Rijiju said.

He also warned against tolerating such behaviour, stating, “People who tolerate such wicked behaviour in the society are also responsible for the spread of hatred”.

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What Does The Viral Video Show?

The controversy centres on a video featuring Delhi-based content creator Amir Shokeen and a young man from Tripura. The clip shows Shokeen making remarks about the youth’s appearance and identity, including referring to him as “China’s President” and using the derogatory term “chinky”.

The video also shows the content creator comparing the young man’s appearance to that of Michael Jackson. The remarks have drawn criticism for allegedly targeting the youth on the basis of his physical features and northeastern identity.

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The footage triggered widespread condemnation on social media, with political leaders and organisations in Tripura demanding action against the content creator. The incident has also renewed concerns about racial stereotyping and discrimination faced by people from the Northeast in other parts of the country.

Tripura CM Directs DGP To Coordinate With Delhi Police

Following the controversy, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha directed the state’s Director General of Police (DGP) to coordinate with the Delhi Police over the alleged racial remarks.

The Tripura Chief Minister’s Office said the matter should be pursued through the appropriate legal channels, maintaining that the law would take its course.

A complaint has also been lodged with the Tripura Police accusing Shokeen of racial harassment, cyberbullying and making derogatory remarks against the state’s indigenous communities.

Political leaders across party lines have demanded strict action, arguing that racial slurs and the humiliation of people from the Northeast cannot be justified as humour or online entertainment.

Outrage Over Alleged Racial Profiling

The incident has prompted renewed debate over the treatment of people from northeastern India, particularly the use of racial stereotypes based on their appearance, ethnicity and regional identity.

The alleged remarks in the video have been criticised as an attempt to associate the youth with another nationality based on his physical features. The backlash has also highlighted concerns about the normalisation of racial insults in social media content.

Rijiju’s statement comes amid growing demands for accountability, with the minister making it clear that the authorities in Delhi and Tripura would pursue the matter.