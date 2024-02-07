Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 20:45 IST

Delhi Khirki extension New Roads De congest MCD New Road Network Plan Details

The civic body on Friday stated that in need of a renewed approach, the DDA has collaborated with the MCD to come up with RNPs of three colonies.

Aaquil Jameel
Khirki Ext, Unauthorised Colonies To Get Proper Roads, MCD Sets Planl Rolling
Khirki Ext, Unauthorised Colonies To Get Proper Roads, MCD Sets Planl Rolling | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), which is working towards expeditious approval of the Road Network Plan (RNP) for unauthorised colonies in the national capital, has joined hands with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for a pioneering pilot project.   With a focus on enhancing efficiency and addressing the concerns of Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs), groups of landowners, Developer Entities (DEs), etc., the MCD project aims to streamline the submission and processing of applications for the Layout of Road Network Plans.  


The notification for the same was issued by the DDA on March 8, 2022, however, it has come to the notice that despite the formulated application format by the DDA,  the RWAs, landowners, and DEs are showing a lack of participation in submitting proposals to the DDA or the civic body.  

The civic body on Friday stated that in need of a renewed approach, the DDA has collaborated with the MCD to come up with RNPs of three colonies, along with the consultation with the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA).   Furthermore, for further processing and approval, the RNPs have been the MCD by the DDA.  


The statement by the civic body read, "These RNPS represent layouts for three Unauthorized Colonies namely Khirki Extension Malviya Nagar (Reg no. 897), Saroop Nagar Extension. WXYZ Block Pt-II East Village Libaspur (Reg no. 904) and East Azad Nagar (Reg. No. 53-ELD), falling under the jurisdiction of MCD, are currently available for public feedback and suggestions on the website of MCD.”  

It further added, "The MCD encourages all stakeholders, including RWAs, landowners, and residents, to review the proposed RNPs and provide their valuable suggestions or objections through the mentioned email IDs within 30 days.”   The MCD further added that any feedback received before forwarding the finalised RNPs to the competent authority for approval would be diligently considered. As per the civic body, this collaboration will aim to ensure transparency, community engagement, and a smoother approval process for all parties concerned.

It must be noted that as per the statement, the last date for filing the suggestions by the public is February 24.

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 20:45 IST

