Malviya Nagar Fire: Delhi LG Orders Month-Long Fire Safety Audit; Defaulters Face Closure and Legal Action

A devastating fire at a hotel in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar has claimed at least 21 lives. In the wake of this tragedy, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has ordered an extensive, month-long campaign to enforce fire safety regulations across the capital. Starting June 4, the large-scale safety exercise will focus on high-risk commercial establishments, including hotels, lodges, inns, nursing homes, coaching institutes, and restaurants.

The directive follows a high-level review meeting chaired by the Lieutenant Governor. During the session, officials from multiple departments were instructed to ensure strict implementation of fire safety norms throughout the city.

Joint Enforcement Teams to Conduct Ground Inspections

To ensure compliance on the ground, district-level enforcement teams will conduct joint inspections. These teams will consist of the District Magistrate, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Municipal Corporation officials, and representatives from the Delhi Fire Service.

The Home Department of the Delhi government will serve as the nodal agency to coordinate between the various departments. Additionally, the Chief Secretary and the Police Commissioner will jointly oversee and monitor the drive over the next month to guarantee effective implementation.

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Hotels Exceeding Permitted Capacity to Face Action

As part of the crackdown, authorities have decided that hotel rooms operating beyond approved capacity limits will be shut down immediately. Officials must also strictly enforce conditions linked to tourism and building licenses.

To boost compliance, the Delhi Police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and the Tourism Department will organize area-wise meetings with hotel associations. These interactions aim to clearly inform stakeholders about mandatory fire safety requirements and licensing conditions.

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Fire Safety Systems to be Audited

Beginning June 4, commercial establishments will have a 15-day window to inspect and maintain all internal fire safety infrastructure, including firefighting equipment, water tanks, and water supply systems. Concurrently, government officers will conduct parallel audits to verify compliance and assess overall emergency preparedness. Any establishment found violating these fire safety norms may face immediate closure.

Strict Legal Action Against Defaulters

The administration has made it clear that non-compliant premises will face stringent penalties, including sealing and legal proceedings. To improve monitoring, authorities plan to launch a dedicated helpline and email system within a week. This platform will allow citizens to report commercial buildings and residential welfare associations (RWAs) failing to meet safety standards. Officials hope public participation will help identify high-risk properties and strengthen enforcement efforts across Delhi.

Fire Safety Guidelines to be Shared Digitally

As part of the awareness drive, digital fire safety guidelines will be circulated among commercial establishments and RWAs. Property owners are encouraged to evaluate their preparedness, upgrade existing infrastructure where necessary, and ensure complete compliance with prescribed safety standards. Commercial buildings and residential societies have also been advised to check their firefighting equipment, water storage facilities, and emergency response systems.

Survey Planned to Improve Fire Tender Access

To address logistical challenges during emergencies, the Lieutenant Governor has directed land-owning agencies, the Delhi Fire Service, and the Delhi Police to conduct a city-wide accessibility survey. This exercise will identify bottlenecks, narrow passages, and other obstacles that delay fire tenders. Authorities will work to remove these obstructions where possible and develop alternative firefighting arrangements for areas with structural limitations.

Focus on Victims of the Malviya Nagar Fire

Alongside preventative measures, the administration has outlined immediate relief steps for those affected by the Malviya Nagar tragedy. Officials are instructed to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured and expedite the identification of the deceased.