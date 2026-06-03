Malviya Nagar Fire: Look-Out Circular Prepared for Absconding Owner Lovkesh Bajaj After 21 Tragic Deaths

Hours after a horrific blaze ripped through a bed-and-breakfast in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, law enforcement authorities have initiated the process to issue a Look-Out Circular (LOC) against the property owner. The primary suspect, identified as Lovkesh Bajaj, has been evading arrest since the tragedy occurred.

According to police sources, the LOC is being fast-tracked against Bajaj and his business partners to prevent them from fleeing the country. The deadly fire, which broke out on Wednesday morning at the Flourish Stay B&B in the congested Hauz Rani neighborhood, claimed at least 21 lives and left numerous others injured. Officials confirmed that 18 of the deceased were foreign nationals.

Severe Safety Violations Uncovered at Malviya Nagar Property

Initial investigations into the tragedy have exposed glaring regulatory breaches. Reports indicate that while the property held a license to operate only six rooms under the government's Bed & Breakfast scheme, the management had illegally expanded the facility to house nearly 25 rooms.

Furthermore, investigators discovered that guests were being accommodated in the basement, drastically compounding the safety risks. Sources revealed that Flourish Stay was managed by three partners, all of whom went into hiding immediately after the incident. The partners reportedly operate multiple other guest houses and hotels across the capital.

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The catastrophic fire broke out at 8:48 AM on Wednesday in the densely populated locality. In response to the massive loss of life, multiple Delhi Police teams were formed to conduct raids across the National Capital Region (NCR) and locate the fleeing owners. A police team also visited Bajaj’s residence as part of the widening probe into building irregularities and fire safety non-compliance.

Windows Sealed and Exit Routes Blocked

The preliminary assessment by the Delhi Fire Services suggests that the blaze originated near the ground-floor staircase. Authorities suspect that combustible materials stored in this central area acted as an accelerant, allowing the fire to spread rapidly throughout the multi-story structure.

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An opening investigation also revealed that all the windows in the building had been permanently sealed, trapping the occupants inside and choking off vital escape routes as smoke engulfed the rooms. While firefighters recovered multiple LPG cylinders from the premises during the rescue operation, the primary source of the fire is still tied to the materials near the staircase. A comprehensive forensic investigation is underway to establish the exact chain of events.

The investigation has additionally shed light on systemic violations in the immediate vicinity. Authorities inspected the Green Residency Hotel, located just 100 meters from the tragedy site, and found that it was similarly operating 28 rooms despite being authorized for only six.

Structural Bottlenecks Hindered Rescue Operations

Former Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg expressed deep concern over the incident, pointing out the severe infrastructural challenges that emergency responders faced in the locality.

"More than 22 people have died, and this is a very unfortunate incident. This is a very congested area where fire tenders cannot move easily. There is no water source available, and encroachments have made firefighting difficult. Many houses have only one staircase. A lot of smoke was there, and people did not get time to come out. That's the reason why so many people died. Since they had no NOC and other things, I think there were no safety measures available there," Garg stated.

Authorities Promise Strict Action and Sealing Drive

Political representatives have called for immediate accountability and a crackdown on illegal commercial establishments in residential zones. Commenting on the administrative response, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Malviya Nagar Satish Upadhyay assured that those guilty of negligence would face severe legal consequences.

"An inquiry will be conducted, and anyone who has broken norms and is responsible will be immediately arrested. Other B&Bs, hotels and guest houses that are not following protocols will be sealed," Upadhyay said.

Meanwhile, chaotic scenes unfolded outside medical facilities as grieving families searched for answers. Relatives of the victims expressed immense pain and frustration over the lack of timely communication from hospital coordinators and local authorities regarding the identity of the victims.