English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 23:39 IST

Delhi Man Held for Duping People on Pretext of Selling Old Vehicles on Online Platform

The accused has been identified as Jagmeet Singh (32), a resident of Vasant Kunj, police said.

Digital Desk
delhi police
The accused has been identified as Jagmeet Singh (32), a resident of Vasant Kunj, police said. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Police have arrested a Delhi-based man for cheating around 20 people on the pretext of selling old vehicles on an online platform, police said on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Jagmeet Singh (32), a resident of Vasant Kunj, they said. The fraudster allegedly learned the process of obtaining the details of customers, who were searching second-hand vehicles on online platform, through YouTube and targeted people. 

He had targeted all the victims using the same modus operandi in the past. One of his accounts, which had Rs 1.65 lakh cheated money in it, has been freezed. "Singh has learned through YouTube how to obtain details of profiles who are searching for second-hand vehicles and used to cheat them," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said. 

Advertisement

According to the police, on December 23, they got a complaint from a person who was searching a second-hand SUV for his friend. He was checking online and came across a deal. The complainant requested to see the car and visited Greater Kailash area for the same. He liked the vehicle and paid Rs 5,000 as a pre-booking amount. 

"A deal was fixed for Rs 11 lakh. The complainant's friend later transferred Rs 11 lakh and when they called him to get the vehicle, the phone number of the alleged seller was found switched off. An FIR was later filed and a team was formed to investigate the matter," DCP Chauhan said, adding that the accused was arrested from Vasant Kunj on Monday. 

Advertisement

Jagmeet Singh said he works as a car dealer and started cheating in the name of the sale and purchase of old vehicles. So far he has cheated 20 people using similar modus operandi, police added. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 23:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

10 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Police collecting evidence against Hockey player Varun Kumar

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  2. WWE superstars who could return at WrestleMania 40

    Web Stories15 minutes ago

  3. Akhilesh Responds to Speculations on RLD's Alleged NDA Alliance Talks

    India News16 minutes ago

  4. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  5. Army Jawan Beaten, Stripped, Turban Tossed at Chandigarh Police Station?

    India News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement