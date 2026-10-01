Delhi Mandates 'No PUCC, No Fuel' Rule At Petrol Pumps From Oct 1 to Curb Winter Air Pollution

New Delhi: In a major enforcement push to tackle seasonal winter smog and vehicular emissions, the Delhi government implemented a strict "No PUCC, No Fuel" rule across the capital from Thursday, October 1.

Under the updated regulations, petrol pumps across the city are prohibiting the sale of petrol, diesel, CNG, and LPG to any vehicle lacking a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC).

To ensure seamless compliance, the initiative leverages advanced monitoring technology and integrated dispensing systems.

The enforcement drive spans approximately 500 fuel stations in Delhi equipped with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera systems. As a vehicle approaches the dispensing nozzle, ANPR cameras capture its registration details and cross-reference them against national vehicle database records.

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If a vehicle's PUCC has expired or is absent, the automated system restricts the fuel dispensing process until a valid certificate is obtained.

Speaking to ANI, Dinesh Kumar, manager at a local Bharat Petroleum station, confirmed that fuel pumps began strict enforcement from early Thursday morning.

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"Since this morning, we have not been giving fuel to any vehicle that does not have a pollution certificate. The pollution system has also been linked here, so if the system shows that a vehicle does not have a valid pollution certificate, the owner gets it renewed before coming for fuel... People have become aware now. This will actually affect pollution in the coming days as the winter season is coming... That is the reason why the government has implemented this from October 1 itself so that there won't be a problem in the future," said Dinesh Kumar.

Motorists and commercial transporters at local fuel stations largely expressed support for the anti-pollution measure, noting that on-site testing facilities made compliance straightforward.

Jai Bhagwan Gautam, a transport operator from Hapur, shared that he renewed his expired certificate right at the pump upon learning about the rule. "We fully welcome this. We are transporters; whatever the government is doing regarding trucks, it is doing good, no doubt," he stated.

Commuters acknowledged the necessity of the policy, noting that strict enforcement encourages proactive maintenance ahead of peak pollution months.

Delhi routinely faces dangerous air quality spikes during the winter months due to a combination of agricultural stubble burning in neighbouring states, lower wind speeds, drop in temperatures, and dense urban vehicular traffic.