Two Priests Killed, Bodies Set Ablaze Inside UP Temple; Suspect Detained Over Land Dispute

New Delhi: Two elderly priests were killed and their bodies set ablaze at a Shiva temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district on Thursday morning, with police detaining a local man for questioning in connection with the case. The incident took place at a temple in Sutha village under the Khudaganj police station area.

The deceased have been identified as Gopal Das, 70, and Bihari Das, 60. Both had been living at the temple and looking after the shrine. Police said they received information about the incident around 7 am after villagers noticed smoke coming from the temple premises.

When residents reached the spot, they found one of the bodies still burning, while the other had been severely charred. Police and forensic teams subsequently reached the temple and began collecting evidence from the scene. The remains were sent for postmortem examination.

Who Were The Two Priests?

Gopal Das had reportedly been living at the temple for nearly two decades. His family said he had begun looking after the temple after the death of his wife. His brother, Ramdulare, said Gopal had recently returned after travelling towards Gaya in Bihar following an injury during the journey.

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Bihari Das was Gopal Das's disciple and had been staying with him at the temple. Other reports said the two had been associated with the temple for several years and were responsible for its upkeep.

Land Dispute Angle Under Probe

Police are probing whether a dispute over the temple and adjoining land led to the killings.

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The suspect has been identified as Sumit Singh, a resident of the same village. According to police, Singh had allegedly been pressuring the two priests to leave the temple because he wanted to stay there and take control of its management. A plot of land adjoining the temple is reportedly registered in Gopal Das's name.

Villagers also alleged that Singh had previously been involved in criminal cases and had recently returned from jail on bail. They claimed that he had been visiting the temple and had disagreements with the priests over their continued presence there. These allegations are part of the police investigation.

Suspect Detained, Investigation Underway

Police have detained Singh and are questioning him to establish what happened at the temple. According to reports, police suspect he attacked the priests with a heavy object before allegedly using an inflammable substance to set their bodies on fire. Police are also investigating the circumstances and motive behind the deaths.

A murder case has been registered, and the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination. Forensic teams are examining the crime scene for evidence that could establish the sequence of events.