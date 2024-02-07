Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 09:14 IST

Massive Fire Engulfs Police Training School in Delhi’s Wazirabad, 450 Vehicles Gutted

Wazirabad fire: The call regarding the massive fire was registered at around 12.16am on Monday.

Manisha Roy
Wazirabad fire
The call regarding the massive fire was registered at around 12.16am on Monday. | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: As many as 200 four-wheelers and 250 two-wheelers were gutted in a fire that broke out at Police Training School in Delhi’s Wazirabad during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. 

The call regarding the massive fire was registered at around 12.16am on Monday. Four fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. Fire brigades from nearby fire stations were also roped in after the fire spread to nearby areas rapidly.

According to the fire department,  the fire broke out in the ‘Malkhana’ (evidence room) of the Police Training School. Malkhana is a warehouse used to store seized items suspected to be connected to a crime.

Advertisement

The fire was finally brought under control at around 4.30am after eight fire tenders carried out the firefighting operations. 

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. Police have launched an investigation into the fire incident. Officials said that no casualties were reported in the fire incident. 
 

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 09:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. SBI collaborates with Flywire to simplify international payments

    Economy News8 minutes ago

  2. Ford gives cause to not chase Tesla

    Business News8 minutes ago

  3. Plan A Trip To The City Of Joy Kolkata With This Ultimate Travel Guide

    Travel9 minutes ago

  4. BlackRock Bitcoin ETF ranks among top 0.16% of all ETFs in US

    Business News13 minutes ago

  5. Lufthansa ground staff strike adds to German travel woes

    Business News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement