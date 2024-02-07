The call regarding the massive fire was registered at around 12.16am on Monday. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: As many as 200 four-wheelers and 250 two-wheelers were gutted in a fire that broke out at Police Training School in Delhi’s Wazirabad during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.



The call regarding the massive fire was registered at around 12.16am on Monday. Four fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. Fire brigades from nearby fire stations were also roped in after the fire spread to nearby areas rapidly.

According to the fire department, the fire broke out in the ‘Malkhana’ (evidence room) of the Police Training School. Malkhana is a warehouse used to store seized items suspected to be connected to a crime.

The fire was finally brought under control at around 4.30am after eight fire tenders carried out the firefighting operations.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. Police have launched an investigation into the fire incident. Officials said that no casualties were reported in the fire incident.

