Updated January 29th, 2024 at 09:14 IST
Massive Fire Engulfs Police Training School in Delhi’s Wazirabad, 450 Vehicles Gutted
Wazirabad fire: The call regarding the massive fire was registered at around 12.16am on Monday.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: As many as 200 four-wheelers and 250 two-wheelers were gutted in a fire that broke out at Police Training School in Delhi’s Wazirabad during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.
The call regarding the massive fire was registered at around 12.16am on Monday. Four fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. Fire brigades from nearby fire stations were also roped in after the fire spread to nearby areas rapidly.
According to the fire department, the fire broke out in the ‘Malkhana’ (evidence room) of the Police Training School. Malkhana is a warehouse used to store seized items suspected to be connected to a crime.
Advertisement
The fire was finally brought under control at around 4.30am after eight fire tenders carried out the firefighting operations.
The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. Police have launched an investigation into the fire incident. Officials said that no casualties were reported in the fire incident.
Advertisement
Published January 29th, 2024 at 09:03 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Ford gives cause to not chase TeslaBusiness News8 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.