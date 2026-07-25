Delhi Metro Curbs Continue for 4th Day: 18 Stations Shut As Security Tightens Amid CJP Protest

New Delhi: Commuters in the national capital are set to face another day of disruption as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has kept 18 metro stations closed on Saturday amid heightened security arrangements around the ongoing NEET protest at Jantar Mantar. The restrictions have now entered the fourth consecutive day.

According to the DMRC, the stations will remain closed from 7:30 am until further notice on the directions of the Delhi Police. While entry and exit have been suspended at these stations, interchange facilities are available only at select stations, while New Delhi Metro Station remains completely closed, including for interchange services.

The move comes as security has been further intensified in and around Jantar Mantar, where protests over the NEET paper leak continue despite the Centre announcing tougher anti-paper leak measures, fast-track courts and stricter punishments for offenders. Authorities fear large gatherings over the weekend and have imposed extensive restrictions across central Delhi.

The 18 affected stations include Janpath, Patel Chowk, Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg, Jor Bagh, Khan Market, Central Secretariat, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, Rajiv Chowk, RK Ashram Marg, Shivaji Stadium, Dhaula Kuan, Delhi Aerocity, IGI Airport, Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25, Dwarka Sector-21 and New Delhi, according to the latest DMRC advisory.

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Apart from Metro restrictions, Delhi Police have significantly stepped up security deployment in central Delhi. Police personnel, RAF teams and barricades have been deployed at key locations, while routine leave of Delhi Police personnel has also been suspended in view of the prevailing law and order situation.

Authorities have urged commuters to plan their journeys in advance, expect delays, and follow official DMRC advisories until the restrictions are lifted.