Updated January 29th, 2024 at 15:00 IST
2km Section From Janakpuri West to Krishna Park Extension to Open in July: DMRC
After the Delhi Metro's extension project is over, the national capital will get 45 new metro stations.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: The Delhi Metro network is all set to spread to 65 more kilometers as the construction work by DMRC is underway to extend three priority corridors. The three corridors include the Pink line, the Magenta line and the Silver line.
The project entails extension of both Pink line, which connects Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar, and Magenta line, which connects Janakpuri West to Botanical garden, by adding extra lengths of 12.3 km and 29.3km, respectively.
Advertisement
45 new metro stations to come up
After the extension project is over, the Delhi Metro will get 45 new metro stations. Work at the 12.3km corridor from Majlis Park to Maujpur (Pink Line) is expected to get completed by March 2025 while the Janakpuri West to RK Ashram corridor (Magenta Line) and Aerocity to Tughlakabad (Silver Line) sections are likely to ready by March 2026.
Advertisement
2km underground section to open in July
However, plans are afoot to open a 2 km-long underground section from Janakpuri West to Krishna Park Extension in July this year. Krishna Park Extension is the only station on this 2km section on the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram corridor.
Advertisement
According to DMRC officials, more than 45% of the civil work is over in the three corridors. Sources revealed that about 49% civil work is over on the Magenta Line extension project. After the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram corridor becomes functional, it will be connected to the existing 37.4km-long Magenta Line corridor. The Janakpuri West-RK Ashram corridor will have 22 stations.
Whereas, over 50% work has been completed on the Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor (Pink Line), which will house eight stations.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, about 40% of the work is done on the Aerocity-Tughlakabad section of Silver Line (an entirely new corridor). The extension plans are being executed under Phase IV of Delhi Metro. Out of an additional 65km, 28km will be underground while the rest will be elevated.
11 new interchange stations to come up in Delhi
As a part of the project, the DMRC will introduce a total of 11 new interchange stations at Janakpuri West, Peeragarhi, Pitampura, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Majlis Park, Azadpur, Pulbangash, RK Ashram Marg, Aerocity, Chhatarpur and Tughlakabad.
Advertisement
Published January 29th, 2024 at 15:00 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Ford gives cause to not chase TeslaBusiness News8 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.