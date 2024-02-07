Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 15:00 IST

2km Section From Janakpuri West to Krishna Park Extension to Open in July: DMRC

After the Delhi Metro's extension project is over, the national capital will get 45 new metro stations.

Manisha Roy
Delhi Metro
According to DMRC officials, more than 45% of the civil work is over in the three corridors. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro network is all set to spread to 65 more kilometers as the construction work by DMRC is underway to extend three priority corridors. The three corridors include the Pink line, the Magenta line and the Silver line.

The project entails extension of both Pink line, which connects Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar, and Magenta line, which connects Janakpuri West to Botanical garden, by adding extra lengths of 12.3 km and 29.3km, respectively.

Advertisement

45 new metro stations to come up

After the extension project is over, the Delhi Metro will get 45 new metro stations. Work at the 12.3km corridor from Majlis Park to Maujpur (Pink Line) is expected to get completed by March 2025 while the Janakpuri West to RK Ashram corridor (Magenta Line) and Aerocity to Tughlakabad (Silver Line) sections are likely to ready by March 2026.

Advertisement

2km underground section to open in July

However, plans are afoot to open a 2 km-long underground section from Janakpuri West to Krishna Park Extension in July this year. Krishna Park Extension is the only station on this 2km section on the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram corridor.

Advertisement

According to DMRC officials, more than 45% of the civil work is over in the three corridors. Sources revealed that about 49% civil work is over on the Magenta Line extension project. After the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram corridor becomes functional, it will be connected to the existing 37.4km-long Magenta Line corridor. The Janakpuri West-RK Ashram corridor will have 22 stations.

Whereas, over 50% work has been completed on the Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor (Pink Line), which will house eight stations.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, about 40% of the work is done on the Aerocity-Tughlakabad section of Silver Line (an entirely new corridor). The extension plans are being executed under Phase IV of Delhi Metro. Out of an additional 65km, 28km will be underground while the rest will be elevated.

11 new interchange stations to come up in Delhi

As a part of the project, the DMRC will introduce a total of 11 new interchange stations at Janakpuri West, Peeragarhi, Pitampura, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Majlis Park, Azadpur, Pulbangash, RK Ashram Marg, Aerocity, Chhatarpur and Tughlakabad.

 

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 15:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. SBI collaborates with Flywire to simplify international payments

    Economy News8 minutes ago

  2. Ford gives cause to not chase Tesla

    Business News8 minutes ago

  3. Plan A Trip To The City Of Joy Kolkata With This Ultimate Travel Guide

    Travel9 minutes ago

  4. BlackRock Bitcoin ETF ranks among top 0.16% of all ETFs in US

    Business News13 minutes ago

  5. Lufthansa ground staff strike adds to German travel woes

    Business News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement