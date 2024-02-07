Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 26th, 2024 at 06:36 IST

Delhi Metro Unveils Specially Wrapped Train for Republic Day: Watch

Delhi Metro has flagged off specially decorated train on the occasion of 75th Republic Day

Apoorva Shukla
Specially wrapped train being flagged off from Mandir House Station
Specially wrapped train being flagged off from Mandir House Station | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Delhi Metro unveiled a train exclusively wrapped to celebrate the 75th Republic Day. On the occasion of 75th Republic Day, the Delhi Metro has started its operations from 4am in the morning. The Delhi Metro authorities have taken the decision in order to facilitate the public reaching Kartavya Path to witness the celebrations on January 26. 

The special train was flagged off from the Mandi House Metro Station on the Violet Line by Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Managing Director Vikas Kumar. The Violet Line runs between Kashmere Gate in Delhi and Ballabhgarh in Haryana.

In a post on X, the DMRC said, "A metro train specially wrapped to celebrate the 75th Republic Day was formally pressed into service today from Mandi House Metro station on the Violet Line in the presence of Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of Law and Justice, and DMRC MD Vikas Kumar." The minister signed on the decorated train and also interacted with specially-abled children who were a part of the event, it said.

 

The DMRC on Wednesday facilitated a metro ride for 100 people from tribal communities representing every state and Union Territory of India, the statement said.

"They travelled from INA to Patel Chowk Metro Stations on the Yellow Line to get a firsthand experience of the world-class metro system followed by a visit to the metro museum at the Patel Chowk station," the statement said.

The tribal guests are invited every year by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs as part of the Republic Day celebrations. The invitees subsequently meet the president and the prime minister besides witnessing the Republic Day parade in the national capital, the statement said. 

(With PTI inputs) 

Published January 26th, 2024 at 06:36 IST

