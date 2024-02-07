Delhi Metro Unveils Specially Wrapped Train for Republic Day: Watch

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro unveiled a train exclusively wrapped to celebrate the 75th Republic Day. On the occasion of 75th Republic Day, the Delhi Metro has started its operations from 4am in the morning. The Delhi Metro authorities have taken the decision in order to facilitate the public reaching Kartavya Path to witness the celebrations on January 26.

The special train was flagged off from the Mandi House Metro Station on the Violet Line by Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Managing Director Vikas Kumar. The Violet Line runs between Kashmere Gate in Delhi and Ballabhgarh in Haryana.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the DMRC said, "A metro train specially wrapped to celebrate the 75th Republic Day was formally pressed into service today from Mandi House Metro station on the Violet Line in the presence of Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of Law and Justice, and DMRC MD Vikas Kumar." The minister signed on the decorated train and also interacted with specially-abled children who were a part of the event, it said.

A Metro train specially wrapped to celebrate the 75th Republic Day was formally pressed into service today from Mandi House Metro station on the Violet Line in the presence of Sh. Arjun Ram Meghwal, the Hon'ble Minister of Law & Justice, Govt of India & DMRC MD Dr. Vikas Kumar. pic.twitter.com/wVr8N8smeZ — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) January 25, 2024

The DMRC on Wednesday facilitated a metro ride for 100 people from tribal communities representing every state and Union Territory of India, the statement said.

Advertisement

"They travelled from INA to Patel Chowk Metro Stations on the Yellow Line to get a firsthand experience of the world-class metro system followed by a visit to the metro museum at the Patel Chowk station," the statement said.

The tribal guests are invited every year by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs as part of the Republic Day celebrations. The invitees subsequently meet the president and the prime minister besides witnessing the Republic Day parade in the national capital, the statement said.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)