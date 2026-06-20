Delhi Metro Services To Commence From 4 am On Sunday For Yoga Day: DMRC

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that metro services will commence early on June 21 (Sunday) on the occasion of International Day of Yoga for the ease of all yoga enthusiasts.

Metro services will commence from 04:00 AM from all originating stations of each line. However, the first train from Kirti Nagar to Brig. Hoshiar Singh will commence at 04:10 AM, and the first train from Dwarka to Dhansa Bus Stand will start at 04:15 AM.

Train services will be available at an interval of 30 minutes till 06:00 AM followed by regular services as per Sunday time table.

In a post on X, DMRC said, “Begin Your Yoga Day Journey with a Timely Ride! Celebrate The International Day of Yoga with DMRC’s special early morning services for a smooth start to your day.”

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