Paracetamol + Lignocaine; Aloe Vera +Jojoba Oil +Vitamin E & More: Check Full List Of FDCs Banned By Govt
The government of India has banned the manufacture, sale and distribution of 16 Fixed Dose Combinations (FDCs), citing lack of therapeutic justification or potential risk to human health.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued notifications under Section 26A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, prohibiting the manufacture for sale, sale and distribution for human use of 16 Fixed Dose Combinations (FDCs).
The government said that decision was taken after the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) constituted an Expert Committee to examine various FDCs and identify those that are irrational, lack therapeutic justification, or may pose risks to human health.
Here is the full list of Fixed Dose Combinations (FDCs) that have been banned:
- Acetyl Salicylic acid + Ethoheptazine
- Aloe Extract + Allantoin + Alphatocopherol Acetate +D-Penthenol + Vitamin A
- Aloe Extract +Vitamin E + Dimethicone + Glycerine
- Aloe Vera +Jojoba Oil +Vitamin E
- Aloe vera + Orange oil
- Aloe vera + Jojoba oil + Wheat germ oil + Tea tree oil
- Aloe vera + Vitamin E + Herbal
- Dicyclomine + Paracetamol + Clidinium Bromide
- Dicyclomine +Paracetamol + Clidinium Bromide + Chlordiazepoxide
- Gliclazide + Chromium Picolinate
- Paracetamol + Lignocaine
- Amoxicillin + Serratiopeptidase+ Lactobacillus Sporogenes
- Amoxicillin + Cloxacillin + Lactic acid bacillus + Serratiopeptidase
- Amoxicillin + Serratiopeptidase
- Cefadroxyl + Probenecid
- Cefuroxime + Serratiopeptidase
“The Government has taken action against 16 FDCs that were found to lack therapeutic justification and whose continued use was not considered beneficial in relation to the potential risks involved,” a press release by the Health Ministry read.
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