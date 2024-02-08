Advertisement

New Delhi: A short circuit at Uttam Nagar Metro Station in Delhi caused a chaos among passengers as fiery sparks illuminated at the platform, creating a chaotic scene.

Video capturing this incident has gone viral, drawing attention to the safety concerns at the metro station. Passengers waiting for their metro were surprised by the sudden appearance of sparks, emphasizing the urgent need to address electrical safety infrastructure on the metro station.

Advertisement

The short circuit occurred during peak hours at Uttam Nagar Metro Station today, one of the busiest stations on the Delhi Metro network. As passengers waited on the platform for their metro train to arrive, they were suddenly alarmed by sparks that appeared in one of the metro compartments right after it reached the station.

The incident has raised significant concerns regarding passenger safety at Delhi Metro stations. Video shows lack of maintenance and safety protocols, questioning the reliability of the Delhi Metro infrastructure.