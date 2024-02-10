Delhi’s Minimum Temperature Settles Below Normal at 6.8 Degree Celsius

Advertisement

New Delhi: The minimum temperature of Delhi on Friday was reported at 6.8 degrees celsius. Delhi’s Friday temperature was two notches below the winter season’s average. The Air Quality Index (AQI) on the other hand continued to be in the “moderate” category. Delhi’s maximum temperature was recorded at 24 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). National Capital’s humidity level oscillated between 84 per cent and 29 per cent during the day.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded at 145, which falls in the moderate category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Advertisement

The Meteorological Department has forecast a clear sky with mist for Saturday morning, with minimum and maximum temperatures expected to hover around 6 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".