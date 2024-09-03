Published 15:09 IST, September 3rd 2024
Delhi Minister Alleges LG Hiring Company for Social Media Management, Calls It 'Unconstitutional'
Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday alleged that Lt Governor V K Saxena is hiring a company for social media management, calling it "unconstitutional"
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
