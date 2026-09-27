Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma Clarifies Video Showing Him Slapping Youth; Makes 'Commission' Allegations Against AAP’s Jarnail Singh

New Delhi: A controversy erupted after a video showing Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma allegedly slapping a youth during a road inspection in Tilak Nagar went viral on social media. The incident, which took place amid ongoing construction work on the Vikaspuri Ring Road, prompted sharp reactions from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and other opposition parties, who accused the BJP government of high-handedness.

Verma, a BJP minister, issued a clarification soon after the video circulated. He accused AAP MLA Jarnail Singh of pressuring PWD engineers for a commission and alleged that the road was deliberately damaged when the demand was not met.

“You should know the truth behind a video currently being circulated by the Aam Aadmi Party. Road construction work has been underway on the Vikaspuri Ring Road for the past several days. The local MLA, Jarnail Singh, had been pressuring PWD engineers to introduce him to the contractor and arrange for a commission for him; he had been making this demand for quite some time. Our engineer has lodged a complaint at the police station and is getting an FIR registered. Because Jarnail Singh did not receive any commission, he would go to the site in the morning--after the road was laid at night--and tear it up; he would then record and post videos claiming that corruption was taking place,” Verma said.

He added that he had personally inspected the site after local residents told him the road had not been built for 15 years.

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“I personally called the local MLA, Jarnail Singh, three times. I waited for him for 45 minutes. I had not called any of our own party workers to the site. When Jarnail Singh arrived, he came with his own workers who had been informed in advance, and he immediately began behaving rudely. When one of his workers started hurling abuses at my family, I reacted just as anyone would in the heat of the moment. I want to tell the Aam Aadmi Party that our government is doing today what you failed to accomplish; that is why it is causing you such heartburn...”

AAP MLA Jarnail Singh, who was present at the site, alleged that Verma had acted like a “goon.”

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“Look at how BJP Minister Parvesh Verma flew into a rage when caught red-handed; he slapped the person recording the incident--acting just like a goon. The way he fled the scene like a thief has all been captured on camera... I thought he would inspect the road, check the quality, and perhaps take action against the PWD officials. He asked me to point out where the road was breaking down. When I showed him how the entire road surface was peeling off like a carpet, instead of taking action, he slapped the person who was recording the incident and fled the scene,” Singh said.

He further claimed that the Vikaspuri police station SHO was present but did not intervene and instead helped the minister leave. Singh demanded that an FIR be registered against Verma and that the Delhi Police Commissioner act without external pressure.

The youth who was slapped, identified as Saheb, said he and others had been called by the PWD department to inspect the road.

“I handle all social media activities for the MLA. We came here after the PWD department called us to inspect the condition of this road. I showed him how the road surface was breaking apart. When this was pointed out, the Minister couldn’t handle it; he raised his hand against me, and his associates threatened to kill me... The police were present right there, and all of this happened in their presence. He must apologize, and whatever disciplinary action is required--such as suspension--should be taken... We aren’t just making claims; there is video evidence of everything. Action must be taken. We have lodged an FIR and will pursue further action,” he said.

Delhi AAP President Saurabh Bharadwaj accused Verma of cowardice. He said the minister’s department had built a substandard road and that when its poor quality was demonstrated by hand, Verma slapped the person recording the video and fled under police cover.

"Today, Minister Parvesh Verma revealed his cowardice and pettiness to the entire world. We already knew it, but now the whole world knows," he said.

Congress leader Udit Raj linked the episode to broader issues of road quality, saying potholes and rapid deterioration often appear soon after inaugurations. He described Verma’s reaction as “hooliganism” and called for resignations and action by the Prime Minister.

BJP leader RP Singh defended Verma, stating that AAP workers had confronted the minister with rudeness and abused his family members, causing him to lose his temper. He advised restraint on all sides.