Delhi Minor Rape-Murder Case: Accused Allegedly Covered Girl’s Body With Three Rocks, 500-Page Chargesheet Filed

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Friday filed an around 500-page chargesheet before a Saket court against 29-year-old cab driver Bashu Kumar Singh in connection with the alleged abduction, rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl in South Delhi.

According to police, the investigation details the alleged movements of the accused before and after the incident and relies on physical, CCTV and technical evidence to establish the sequence of events.

Police said Singh had travelled from Gurugram and dropped a passenger at Sangam Vihar. He allegedly remained in the area for around two-and-a-half hours, cancelled two ride requests and later returned to the location where the girl was sleeping with her family on a footpath.

The police have alleged that Singh then abducted the girl and took her to a forested area, where her body was later recovered.

Advertisement

Investigators said Singh’s driving licence was recovered near the spot where the body was allegedly concealed. According to police, the accused had placed three large rocks over the body in an attempt to conceal it.

The investigation includes photographs documenting key stages of the probe, including the accused’s car, the girl sleeping with her family, the route allegedly followed by Singh and the location where the body was recovered.

Advertisement

Photographs captured by Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras have also been included in the investigation records. Police said timestamped images, CCTV footage and route reconstruction were analysed to track the accused’s movements.

The reconstructed route was also compared with CCTV footage and Singh’s statement to investigators to verify his account against the evidence collected during the investigation, officials said.