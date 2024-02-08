The GRAP Stage-III restrictions, effective across the entire NCR, covers several measures to combat air pollution | Image: PTI/File photo

New Delhi: Amid a dip in air quality in Delhi to ‘Severe’ category, the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) sub-committee on air quality management (CAQM) has decided to implement an 8-point action plan, aligning with Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect. The enforcement aims to curb the further deterioration of air quality in the region.

The GRAP Stage-III restrictions, effective across the entire NCR, covers several measures to combat air pollution. These include the immediate closure of operations for stone crushers, a halt to all mining and associated activities in the NCR, and a stringent ban on construction and demolition activities throughout the region (with exceptions for certain categories of projects).

CAQM Sub-Committee decides to invoke 8-point action plan as per Stage-III of GRAP in the entire NCR with immediate effect, to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region.



To combat vehicular emissions, the state governments and the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) have been directed to impose strict restrictions on the movement of Bharat Stage III (BS III) petrol and Bharat Stage IV (BS IV) diesel Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs), specifically 4-wheelers, in Delhi and the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar.

Furthermore, the CAQM sub-committee has recommended that state governments in the NCR and GNCTD consider discontinuing physical classes in schools for children up to Class V and adopt online modes of education to minimise outdoor exposure for students.

Grap Stage-III Restriction: What's Allowed, What’s Banned

Ban on Construction Activities: Strictly prohibit construction and demolition (C&D) activities in the National Capital Region (NCR), except for essential public projects, emergencies, and activities that do not generate dust.

Vehicular Restrictions: All state governments in the NCR region must limit the use of Bharat Stage III (BS III) petrol and Bharat Stage IV (BS IV) diesel light four-wheelers in Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar.

Closure of Stone Crushers and Mining: Halt the operations of stone crushers, as well as all mining and related activities across the NCR to address pollution concerns.

Increased Road Cleaning: Enhance the frequency of mechanised or vacuum-based road sweeping to keep the streets clean and reduce dust levels.

Water Sprinkling for Dust Control: Implement daily water sprinkling, along with the use of dust suppressants, before peak traffic hours on roads, especially in high-traffic areas and known pollution hotspots. Ensure proper disposal of collected dust in designated sites or landfills.

