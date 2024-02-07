Delhi-NCR Rain: THESE Areas Received Highest Rainfall In Last 24 Hours, More Rain Likely

Advertisement

Delhi-NCR Rain: In the midst of chilly winter season, Delhi and National Capital Region experienced unprecedented rain and thunderstorm on Wednesday and Thursday morning. The intense spell led to road blockages and widespread waterlogging.

Among several rain-hit areas in the national capital, Delhi-Narela recorded the highest downpour at 25 mm in the last 24 hours, revealed the data from Indian Meteorological Department. The Ujwa area witnessed second highest rainfall at 23 mm.

Compounding the challenges of city residents who were already grappling with adverse weather conditions, Pritam Pura, Pusa, Lodi Road, Pragati Maidan recorded unanticipated rainfall at 16 mm, 15 mm, 19 mm and 12.5 mm, respectively.

The adjoining areas of Gurugram, Faridabad and CDO Ghaziabad registered 1.5 mm, 12 mm and 18.5 mm rainfall, respectively, showed the IMD data.

More Rains Expected Today

The weather bureau forecast revealed that weather in Delhi is likely to remain the same and more rains are expected on Thursday. "One patch is moving across Delhi and is currently giving light to moderate rainfall at a few places, accompanied by moderate to intense thunderstorms and lightning and gusty winds," said IMD.

"Another patch is moving from Rohtak and Jhajjar (Haryana) towards Delhi, this may give another spell of light to moderate rainfall at a few places accompanied by moderate to intense thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds after 2-3 hours," IMD further added.

