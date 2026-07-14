Delhi-NCR Weather: Partly Cloudy Skies Ahead as IMD Predicts Isolated Showers and Gusty Winds

New Delhi: The monsoon has regained momentum nationwide as the India Meteorological Department reports that the simultaneous convergence of five distinct weather systems is poised to trigger rapid meteorological shifts across north, east, central, and northeast India.

The residents of the Delhi-NCR are set to experience a day of variable and uncomfortable weather on Tuesday (July 14), as the region continues to see only isolated monsoon activity.

Notably, despite the broader southwest monsoon covering the entire country, the capital is yet to witness a sustained, widespread spell of rain, leading to a return of warm, humid conditions.

Today's IMD forecast

For today, the weather forecast indicates partly sunny skies for the daytime, with conditions expected to turn partly cloudy by night. Temperatures are forecasted to reach a maximum of 38°C, while the minimum is expected to hover around 30°C.

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In addition, while the morning started with temperatures around 33°C, the feeling of humidity, recorded at 58% during early hours, is making outdoor conditions feel significantly warmer, with real-feel temperatures reaching as high as 38°C.

Wind patterns remain consistent, with speeds of 10 mph originating from the west.

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Chances of rain

Regarding precipitation, there is a 35% chance of rain throughout the day, decreasing to 30% overnight.

Although some parts of the region may see brief relief through isolated showers or light rain, meteorologists note that the lack of dense cloud cover compared to central and eastern states is the primary reason for the capital's ongoing "monsoon blues."

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has emphasized that there is no significant change in maximum temperatures expected over the region in the coming days.

For those heading outdoors, the combination of high temperatures and lingering humidity will likely remain a challenge throughout the week.

As the monsoon continues to demonstrate uneven distribution across the country, local residents are advised to monitor the latest updates for pocketed rainfall alerts.