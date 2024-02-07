Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 06:48 IST

Dense Fog Covers Delhi-NCR, Light to Moderate Rain Predicted in Several Areas

The fog cover in Delhi-NCR affected visibility on Friday morning, leading to concerns about transportation safety and potential delays

Srinwanti Das
Amid the prevailing cold, dense fog covered several areas of Delhi-NCR on Friday
Amid the prevailing cold, dense fog covered several areas of Delhi-NCR on Friday | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi:  Amid the prevailing cold, dense fog covered several areas of Delhi-NCR on Friday, hampering visibility in many locations and disrupting flights and train services. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), a layer of fog shrouded isolated areas of Delhi and East Uttar Pradesh, while dense fog was observed in isolated pockets of Haryana, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand.

At 11:30 pm on Thursday, the visibility was recorded at 500 metres in Delhi's Safdarjung and East-Uttar Pradesh, while it came down to 50 metres in several areas of Haryana, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand.

"Visibility recorded (at 2330 hours IST of today) (<=500 metres): Haryana: Hissar- 50; Rajasthan: Churu- 50; Jharkhand:Ranchi- 50; Delhi: Safdarjung- 500; East Uttar Pradesh: Gorakhpur & Varanasi (Babatpur)- 500 each," IMD said in a post on X.

To beat the cold and protect themselves from the bad weather, people were seen sitting near the fire in the New Delhi Railway Station area.

IMD Predicts Moderate Rain in Delhi-NCR

On February 1, Delhi experienced a minimum temperature of 12.3 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature reached 18.6 degrees Celsius. The has indicated that various areas in Delhi-NCR will experience ongoing light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms. This follows unexpected rainfall in the city yesterday.

"Currently, thunderstorms with moderate-intensity rain are occurring in many places of Delhi," IMD wrote on X.

"It will occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi - Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Burari, Rohini, Karawal Nagarand NCR - Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Gurugram and Manesar," the post added.

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 06:46 IST

