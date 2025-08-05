High Alert at Red Fort: Major Security Breach Foiled, 5 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested Ahead of Independence Day. All You Need To Know

In a serious security scare ahead of Independence Day, Delhi Police on Monday arrested five illegal Bangladeshi immigrants for allegedly attempting to forcibly enter the Red Fort premises without valid authorisation. All five individuals, aged between 20 and 25, were found to be living in India illegally and working as daily-wage labourers in the national capital.

According to the police officials, the men were intercepted near one of the Red Fort’s access control points during a routine security check. Upon questioning, they failed to produce any valid entry passes or Indian identification documents. Further verification revealed they had entered the country illegally around 3–4 months ago.

Police have also recovered documents confirming their Bangladeshi nationality. While no weapons or suspicious materials were found. The security around the area has been tightened.

Gurugram Crackdown: 10 More Bangladeshi Nationals Detained

In a separate crackdown, Gurugram Police on Saturday detained 10 Bangladeshi nationals for residing illegally in the city. Sandeep Kumar, PRO of Gurugram Police, confirmed that Bangladeshi identification documents were recovered from all of them.

7 Cops Suspended After Dummy Bomb Goes Undetected During Red Fort Security Drill

In another serious lapse ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, seven Delhi Police personnel, including constables and a head constable, have been suspended. The police personnel were punished for negligence after failing to detect a dummy bomb during a security drill at the Red Fort, the main venue for the August 15 event.

According to the officials, the incident occurred on Saturday, when a team from the Delhi Police Special Cell, disguised in plain clothes, entered the Red Fort premises carrying a dummy explosive device as part of routine mock drills. Shockingly, the on-duty security personnel failed to detect the object, prompting immediate disciplinary action.

Red Fort Declared ‘No-Fly Zone’ From August 2–16

As part of tightened security measures, Delhi Police have declared the Red Fort a ‘No-Fly Zone’ from August 2 to August 16 under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Code, 2023. The ban includes para-gliders, UAVs, drones, hot air balloons, microlight aircraft, hang-gliders, para-motors, and other remotely operated aerial devices.

