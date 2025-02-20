From AAP Loyalists to BJP Guests: Delhi’s ‘Aam Aadmi’ Find Place in Today's Grand Oath Ceremony

New Delhi: As the BJP is set to return to the National Capital after 27 years today, a grand oath-taking ceremony is scheduled at Ramlila Grounds. The event will be attended by several dignitaries, celebrities, and ministers. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced that an 'aam aadmi' guest list has been planned for Thursday. Gig workers, cab and auto rickshaw drivers, farmers, and chiefs of jhuggis (slums) are expected to attend the ceremony.

Women beneficiaries of welfare programs and women voters, who voted in large numbers in this election, have also been invited.

The aam aadmi' guest list showcases BJP's commitment to 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' ('development with all, for all').

Who Will Attend the Delhi CM Oath-Taking Ceremony?

Top political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Union Home Minister Amit Shah , BJP National President JP Nadda, and Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, are among the notable figures expected to attend. Several Union ministers and chief ministers from different BJP-ruled states have also been invited.

At least 50 celebrities and industrialists have been invited to the occasion. Courtesy invitations have been extended to former Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi as well.

Delhi CM Oath-Taking: Traffic Advisory

Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory for the grand oath-taking ceremony.

“In view of the swearing-in ceremony of the Hon’ble CM of Delhi on 20 February 2025 at Ramlila Maidan, special traffic arrangements have been made. Kindly follow the advisory,” police posted on X.

To ensure smooth movement during the event, Delhi Traffic Police has announced diversions at multiple locations, including Subhash Park T-point, Raj Ghat, Delhi Gate, ITO, Ajmeri Gate, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Bhavbhuti Marg, and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg. From 7 am to 4 pm on Thursday, major roads such as Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg (ITO to Delhi Gate), Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk), Aruna Asaf Ali Road, and Minto Road will see restrictions.

Delhi CM Oath-Taking: Security Heightened

More than 25,000 security personnel and over 15 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed across the National Capital for Thursday's oath ceremony of the new Chief Minister at Ramlila Maidan, a Delhi Police officer said.

The ceremony is likely to be attended by top party leaders, including chief ministers from BJP-governed states.