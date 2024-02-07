Advertisement

New Delhi: The Public Works Department (PWD) is poised to commence repairs on the Loha Pul (Old Yamuna Bridge), a crucial link connecting east and north Delhi. The aging bridge, constructed during the British era, has deteriorated over the years, particularly in its road surface, causing slow-moving traffic and raising concerns about its antiquity.

Four-Lane Focus

The four-lane bridge, featuring a railway line on the upper deck and a roadway on the lower, is a key route for motorists travelling to areas near Shahdara in east Delhi and localities around Kashmere Gate in north Delhi. The PWD aims to address the issue of the worn-out road surface by applying a fresh layer of bituminous material and repainting road markings.

PWD's Plan to Minimise Disruptions

To minimise disruptions to traffic, the PWD has issued instructions to ensure a smooth progression of the repair work. According to reports, the project involves constructing a single layer of specified compacted thickness using bituminous blacktop, a mix of crushed stone aggregate, and a bituminous base.

The Loha Pul

The historic Loha Pul, first opened for traffic in 1866, holds significance as a connection between Calcutta and Delhi on a continuous rail network. Commonly known as Loha Pul due to its iron structure, the bridge has withstood numerous floods over its century-and-a-half-long existence. Furthermore, the 'Pul's' history serves as a reference point for assessing river water levels during floods and is typically closed to traffic during monsoons to prevent mishaps.

PWD estimates that the project will take approximately two months to complete once awarded to a private firm. The allocated budget for the road repair is Rs 98 lakh. Additionally, a new Yamuna bridge in Delhi has been under construction since 2004 to ensure that connectivity to the growing transportation needs of the city is not hampered.