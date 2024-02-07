Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 14:40 IST

Delhi: Old Yamuna Bridge 'Loha Pul' to Get a Major Facelift, PWD to Begin Road Repairs Soon

PWD aims to address the issue of the worn-out road surface by applying a fresh layer of bituminous material and repainting road markings.

Digital Desk
The historic Loha Pul was first opened back in 1866.
The historic Loha Pul was first opened back in 1866. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Public Works Department (PWD) is poised to commence repairs on the Loha Pul (Old Yamuna Bridge), a crucial link connecting east and north Delhi. The aging bridge, constructed during the British era, has deteriorated over the years, particularly in its road surface, causing slow-moving traffic and raising concerns about its antiquity.

Four-Lane Focus

The four-lane bridge, featuring a railway line on the upper deck and a roadway on the lower, is a key route for motorists travelling to areas near Shahdara in east Delhi and localities around Kashmere Gate in north Delhi. The PWD aims to address the issue of the worn-out road surface by applying a fresh layer of bituminous material and repainting road markings.

PWD's Plan to Minimise Disruptions

To minimise disruptions to traffic, the PWD has issued instructions to ensure a smooth progression of the repair work. According to reports, the project involves constructing a single layer of specified compacted thickness using bituminous blacktop, a mix of crushed stone aggregate, and a bituminous base.

The Loha Pul

The historic Loha Pul, first opened for traffic in 1866, holds significance as a connection between Calcutta and Delhi on a continuous rail network. Commonly known as Loha Pul due to its iron structure, the bridge has withstood numerous floods over its century-and-a-half-long existence. Furthermore, the 'Pul's' history serves as a reference point for assessing river water levels during floods and is typically closed to traffic during monsoons to prevent mishaps.

PWD estimates that the project will take approximately two months to complete once awarded to a private firm. The allocated budget for the road repair is Rs 98 lakh. Additionally, a new Yamuna bridge in Delhi has been under construction since 2004 to ensure that connectivity to the growing transportation needs of the city is not hampered.

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 14:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Harda Fire: 11 Killed, 100 Injured, 60 Houses Gutted; 2 Arrested

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. Chamari Athapaththu opens up on her initial WPL auction snub

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  3. SpiceJet Plans to Boost Flight Connectivity to Ayodhya and Lakshadweep

    India News15 minutes ago

  4. PM Modi Knows Only Kejriwal Can Challenge Him So...: Atishi on ED Raids

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. Canara Bank hits 52-week high on stock split announcement

    Business News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement