Delhi: PG Operator Sudhanshu Arrested in Satya Niketan Building Collapse Case

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested Sudhanshu, one of the operators of the ‘Hostel Daze’ paying guest facility being run from the building that collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area on September 6.

The development comes as the investigation continues into the collapse of the five-storey building in South Campus’s Satya Niketan, which claimed the lives of seven people and injured several others.

Mahesh Gupta, one of the accused whose two-day police custody ends today, is being taken from South Campus police station to be produced before a court.

Along with Mahesh, a building contractor and a mason are also being taken to court. According to Delhi Police sources, property owner Hariram’s son Mahesh told investigators that he managed the maintenance of the building on behalf of his parents.

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He said the property had been leased to two business partners, Shubham Tyagi and Sudhanshu, in August 2025, who were operating the PG facility ‘Hostel Daze’ from the premises.

During interrogation, Mahesh reportedly told police that repair work had been underway in the basement for the past eight to ten days due to the accumulation of waste and rainwater during the rainy season.

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The ground floor was also being repaired and expanded to increase commercial activity.

Police said Mahesh further told investigators that on the day of the incident, he and his family members learnt about the building collapse from locals and fled their residence to his in-laws’ house in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.

The court has sent Hariram and his wife Urmila to 14-day judicial custody, while their son Mahesh has been remanded to police custody for two days.

Earlier, property owner Urmila Gupta, 75, her husband Hariram Gupta, 81, a retired Sergeant from the Indian Air Force, and their son Mahesh Gupta, 52, were arrested in connection with the building collapse.

The Delhi Police said the labour contractor Sanoj was apprehended from Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, and is being brought for examination as part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has indicated that it will examine the issue of the recent PG building collapse in South Delhi’s Satya Niketan on a pan-India basis. A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan has listed the matter for hearing on Thursday.

The observation followed a mention of the September 6 tragedy by senior advocate Ajit Sinha, who is a court-appointed amicus curiae in an earlier matter in which the apex court has been seeking regulatory compliance with its directions on illegal buildings and structures across the country.