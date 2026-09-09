Gurugram Horror: Speeding Car Crushes 2-Year-Old Girl, Driver Arrested

New Delhi: A two-year-old girl was killed after being run over by a car while playing outside her home in Gurugram on Monday night. The incident, which took place in Sector 5, was captured on CCTV and showed the car running over the child as her mother stood nearby.

The deceased has been identified as Adrija Tiwari. According to police and the girl's family, Adrija was playing outside the family home with her four-year-old elder sister when the car approached the residential lane at around 9 pm. Her mother was standing just a few steps away and talking to another woman when the incident occurred.

CCTV footage from the neighbourhood showed the car approaching a corner at around 9:02 pm and taking a sharp right turn. As the vehicle turned, it ran over Adrija. Her elder sister managed to move away from the vehicle and escaped unhurt.

The footage also showed the girl's mother rushing towards her immediately after the accident. Adrija was taken to a private hospital in Palam Vihar, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

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According to Adrija's father, Virendra Tiwari, the driver had passed through the same spot a few minutes earlier and was aware that children were present in the area. He alleged that the driver was speeding when he returned and approached the turn again. Tiwari is an engineer with a US-based travel technology company, according to reports.

Police subsequently arrested the driver and seized the vehicle involved in the accident. The driver has been identified in police reports as a 30-year-old private-sector employee, a resident of Sector 5.

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Gurugram Police said an FIR was registered at Sector 5 police station under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) and Section 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said the accused told investigators that he could not see the children because it was dark.