Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 20:23 IST

Delhi Police Arrest Dreaded Criminals Linked to Lawrence Bishnoi-Gogi Gang

Another shocking incident was reported from the national capital where two dreaded criminals of Kallu Khera of Lawrence Bishnoi and Gogi gang were arrested.

Aaquil Jameel
delhi police
Delhi Police Arrest Dreaded Criminals Linked to Lawrence Bishnoi-Gogi Gang | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Another shocking incident was reported from the national capital where two dreaded criminals of Kallu Khera of Lawrence Bishnoi and Gogi gang were arrested after a brief exchange of fire.

As per reports, the two accused, identified as Kuldeep and Abdul Kadir, were arrested near the Sarai Kale bus stand in Delhi today after the cops received a tip-off about their movement.

Further reports stated that the duo recently managed to kill Suraj Mann in Noida sector 104 owing to a long gang rivalry between Neeraj Bawana and Kallu Khera of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Gogi gang.

The now-deceased Suraj Mann was the brother of Parvesh Mann, who is currently lodged in jail in the MCOCA case and is a key member of the Neeraj Bawana gang. Reportedly, a rivalry exists between Parvesh Mann and Kallu Khera, who belongs to the Lawrence Bishnoi-Gogi gang. 

Meanwhile, the accused were arrested after the cops sprung into action after learning about the murder and an FIR was also lodged in this regard. A trap was laid to apprehend the duo following the tip-off and when the cops tried to apprehend the duo, they opened fire at them in a bid to evade arrest. However, as the melee ensued, the duo suffered gunshot injuries in their legs and were overpowered by the police team.  

Further probe into the matter revealed that the assailants fired six rounds from their side against the police team for possessing illegal weapons. Meanwhile, a case has been lodged in this regard and further probe is underway to dig in more information.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 20:23 IST

