Delhi Police Arrest Notorious Chippi-Jatheri Gang Member After Encounter in Dwarka

New Delhi: The Delhi Police apprehended a member of the infamous Anil Chippi and Kala Jatheri gangs, following an exchange of gunfire in Dwarka. The accused, identified as Vikas alias Bagga, a resident of Rohtak, Haryana, was arrested after he opened fire on a police party that had laid a trap for him. The operation was launched based on discreet information received by the Special Staff of Dwarka.

According to Delhi police, the information indicated that Vikas would arrive on a scooty at the Mangespur Drain Patri near the Dichaun-Hirankudana Road to meet an associate while in possession of an illegal weapon, with the intent to commit a crime. A police team intercepted the accused as he arrived on the scene. However, upon seeing the officers, Vikas immediately began firing indiscriminately.

"The accused opened continuous fire on the police party and fired three rounds," stated Ankit Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka. One of the bullets struck the bulletproof jacket of Head Constable Sandeep, potentially saving his life.

In a measured and proficient retaliation, the police team fired two rounds, deliberately targeting the accused's leg. One bullet successfully hit Vikas in the right leg, incapacitating him. He was subsequently taken into control and shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

Police records reveal that Vikas is a hardened criminal with a serious history. He was previously involved in a murder case registered at PS Sampla, Rohtak, and an attempted murder case in Haryana.

Furthermore, he is a key suspect in a robbery-cum-murder case registered at Police Station K.N. Katzu Marg in Rohini District, Delhi. In this case, he is alleged to have robbed a motorcycle from the deceased and shot him dead. He had been evading arrest in this particular case and was still at large until this operation.

