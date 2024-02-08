Advertisement

New Delhi: Ahead of the grand Republic Day celebrations in the national capital on January 26, the Delhi Police arrested a youth from under ITO bridge with 45 live cartridges on the intervening night of January 9-10.

In an official statement, the police said that recovery was made during an intensive picket checking in view of the Republic Day.

A SUV car was stopped and police personnel searched the vehicle and its driver/owner. At the moment, one small packet was recovered from possession of driver and on opening the packet, 45 live cartridge (9mm) were recovered, the police said.

During the initial probe, it was revealed that the person, identified as Ehit Sham-ul (22), was comming from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district. “He could not produce any valid documents of seized items,” the police added.

A First Information Report (FIR) under appropriate sections of the Arms Act including 2/24 u/s 25, has been registered against the accused.