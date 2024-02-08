English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 12:57 IST

Delhi Police Arrest Youth With Arms And Ammunition Ahead of Republic Day

The police said that recovery was made during an intensive picket checking in view of the Republic Day.

Ronit Singh
Delhi Police Arrest Youth With Arms And Ammunition Ahead of Republic Day
Delhi Police Arrest Youth With Arms And Ammunition Ahead of Republic Day | Image:Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Ahead of the grand Republic Day celebrations in the national capital on January 26, the Delhi Police arrested a youth from under ITO bridge with 45 live cartridges on the intervening night of January 9-10. 

In an official statement, the police said that recovery was made during an intensive picket checking in view of the Republic Day. 

Advertisement

A SUV car was stopped and police personnel searched the vehicle and its driver/owner. At the moment, one small packet was recovered from possession of driver and on opening the packet, 45 live cartridge (9mm) were recovered, the police said. 

During the initial probe, it was revealed that the person, identified as Ehit Sham-ul (22), was comming from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district. “He could not produce any valid documents of seized items,” the police added. 

Advertisement

A First Information Report (FIR) under appropriate sections of the Arms Act including 2/24 u/s 25, has been registered against the accused.

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 12:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh's Dreamy Goa Wedding

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  2. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement