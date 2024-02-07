Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 14:31 IST

Delhi Police arrests Neeraj Bawana gang shooter after brief encounter

The Delhi Police has arrested a suspected sharpshooter of the Neeraj Bawana gang following a brief gunfight near southeast Delhi's Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Press Trust Of India
delhi police
Delhi Police arrests Neeraj Bawana gang shooter after brief encounter | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a suspected sharpshooter of the Neeraj Bawana gang following a brief gunfight near southeast Delhi's Karni Singh Shooting Range, officials said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Aehsaan Ali, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar. His associate Neeraj managed to escape, they said.

"On February 2, we received a tip that two sharpshooters of the Neeraj Bawana gang would come from Faridabad to the Karni Singh Shooting Range," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

A raiding team near Karni Singh Shooting Range was dispatched to the spot and the two suspected criminals on a motorcycle were intercepted around 8.30 pm, Deo said.

"When the police team signalled them to stop, the pair attempted to escape. They tried to turn the motorcycle around but lost control and fell," he said.

Neeraj, who was riding pillion, escaped into the nearby forest area under the cover of darkness. However, he left his firearm behind, the officer said.

The other criminal, Ali, then brandished his firearm and fired at the police. The shot struck the bullet-proof jacket of a head constable. The police team retaliated by firing a warning shot in the air, he added.

When Ali attempted to fire another shot, the police team fired at his leg and he lost balance and fell, the police said.

"Swiftly, the police party overpowered him and his identity was revealed as Aehsaan Ali," Deo said.

He suffered a minor injury on his leg and has been admitted to a hospital, the senior officer said.

"Ali revealed affiliations with the Neeraj Bawana gang. The police have started an investigation and a manhunt has been launched to nab the other," he added. (With inputs from PTI) 

Published February 5th, 2024 at 14:31 IST

