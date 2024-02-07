Delhi Police Bust Telegram Frauds Syndicate With Links In China, Unearths Money Trail of Rs 60 Lakh

BEWARE: Did You Get Calls From Unknown Mobile Number Prompting To Dial '*401#'? Read Advisory | Image: Freepik

New Delhi: Delhi Police bust a Telegram fraud syndicate having links with Chinese nationals and unearthed money trail of over Rs 60 Lakh. The Delhi police arrested four people for allegedly robbing people on Telegram, said a press release on Saturday.

The police recovered four mobile phones nad 21 NCRP complaints found linked to alleged accounts, added the press release.

The accused have been identified as Harish Kumar, Vipul Sharma, Shiv Pratap and Om Prakhash, as per the press release.

On August 13, 2023, person identified as Ashish Kumar Tomer filed a complaint at NCRP portal wherein he alleged that on August 9, 2023, he was approached by some fraudster through WhatsApp, claiming to be Anitai from Career Builder ltd. India.

She offered him to earn money by rating restaurants on Google. The complainant accepted the offer. On Aug 11, the complainant was added on a Telegram group & he was assigned some tasks to rate restaurants on Google Map. After completion of tasks, he was paid Rs 150/- for each task. After that, he was asked to invest Rs. 1,000/- to get Rs.1,300/-. One account i.e www.yt6ba.top was made for him in the name of Sony Corp platform and he was asked to invest for business.

After that, the complainant was added to another group Task Force G305388. Thereafter, he was asked to pay huge amount for investment with assured returns. The complainant got trapped and transferred Rs 23,23,260/- for good returns. When he tried to deny them and asked to return his money, the fraudsters told that he won’t be able to withdraw without more investment. After preliminary enquiry, a case FIR under IPC was registered at PS Cyber/South West and investigation was taken up.

During investigation, the details of the beneficiary accounts were obtained and it revealed that the cheated amount was credited in ICICI Bank account of of Harish Kumar.

The team analyzed technical surveillance & conducted raids at possible hideouts of accused person in Delhi & UP.

Alleged account holder Harish Kumar was arrested who disclosed that he came in contact with Vipul Sharma and sold his account for 5 percent commission basis.

During further investigation accused Vipul Sharma was also arrested who disclosed that he had joined many telegram groups for providing bank accounts to fraudsters.

He further disclosed that he came in contact with Om Prakash @ Monu through telegram who was active member of telegram groups where bank accounts were being sold and purchased. He further disclosed that he sold bank account of accused Harish Kumar to Om Prakash @ Monu.

On August 9, 2023, he visited Delhi and met the account holder Harish Kumar in a hotel, where accused Om Prakash @ Monu sent one person namely Shiv Pratap to assist Vipul Sharma for operating the account. During investigation accused Shiv Pratap and Om Prakash @ Monu were also arrested in the said case.

During sustained interrogation, accused Om Prakash @ Monu disclosed that he joined several telegram groups for fraud accounts. Through the telegram groups, he came in contact with two persons namely Vipul Sharma and Amit Kumar.

The said Amit Kumar is running a big syndicate of providing fraud accounts and has links with the Chinese nationals who are operating the telegram fraud syndicate from abroad.

Further investigation is underway.