Delhi Police Denies Casualty Rumours Around CJP Protest, Urges Public Not to Trust Unverified Posts

Delhi Police has stepped in to shut down rumours spreading on social media about casualties linked to the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests, calling the claims completely false.

In a post shared on X, the police clarified that no casualty has taken place in connection with the reported incident. The statement was direct and firm, aimed at stopping the spread of panic-inducing claims before they could gain further traction online.

What Delhi Police Said

According to the post, several unverified messages and rumours had begun circulating online, suggesting that people had died during the unrest tied to the CJP protests. Delhi Police addressed this head-on, stating clearly that these claims have no basis in fact.

The police also urged citizens to be cautious about what they choose to believe and share on social media. They specifically asked people not to spread or trust information that hasn't been officially confirmed, and instead to rely only on verified, official channels for accurate updates on the situation.

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Why This Matters

The clarification comes at a time when tension around the CJP protests is already running high, with heavy police deployment, detentions of opposition leaders, and added security forces stationed across Delhi. In situations like this, unverified rumours can spread quickly and add to public anxiety, sometimes even triggering further unrest or confusion on the ground.

By issuing a clear, public denial, Delhi Police appears to be trying to get ahead of any misinformation before it escalates, while also reminding the public of the importance of checking facts through official sources rather than relying on social media posts of unknown origin.

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This isn't the first time authorities have had to respond to rumours during a fast-moving protest situation, especially one that has already seen violence, detentions and a heavy security build-up over the past few days. As the CJP protests continue and talks with the government reportedly move forward, both the authorities and the public will likely need to stay alert to separating verified updates from speculation circulating online.