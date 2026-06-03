Delhi Police File Culpable Homicide Case in Malviya Nagar Fire, Raids Underway to Nab Absconding Owner

The Delhi Police have registered a case of culpable homicide against unidentified persons following the devastating fire at a bed-and-breakfast establishment in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, which claimed the lives of 21 people.

The First Information Report (FIR) was lodged on Wednesday afternoon under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) dealing with culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligent conduct.

Following the registration of the case, a massive manhunt has been launched to arrest those responsible for the disaster. According to Delhi Police sources, multiple specialized teams have been formed to trace and apprehend the owner of the illegal establishment.

Police are currently conducting coordinated raids at several locations across the national capital as part of the ongoing search operation to locate the absconding operator.

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The fast-moving development comes as forensic teams and fire department officials uncovered massive licensing violations at the property, named Flourish Stay B&B, located in the congested Hauz Rani locality.

Investigators confirmed that the building was operating under the Delhi Government's Bed and Breakfast scheme, which carries a strict cap on room density. According to senior police officials, the focus of the probe is now centered on criminal negligence:

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