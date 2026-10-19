Delhi Police Files Chargesheet Against 7 in Alleged Mob Lynching of Manipuri Music Teacher
Delhi Police have filed a chargesheet against seven people in connection with the alleged mob lynching of Manipuri music teacher Chogtham Vikram Singh in Kilokari on September 6, 2026. The case, involving murder and criminal conspiracy charges, has been transferred to a Sessions Court for further proceedings.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet in Saket Court against 7 persons for the alleged offence of mob lynching of a Manipuri Music Teacher, Chogtham Vikram Singh, in Kilokari in the area of Sunlight Colony police station in South East Delhi in September 2026.
This case pertains to the killing of Chongtham Vikram Singh by a group of people, including a minor, on September 6, 2026, after he asked them to lower the High noise.
This charge sheet has been filed against 7 persons for the offences of section 61(criminal Conspiracy), section 103 (2) (murder by a group of 5 or more people), section 103 (1), and section 332 (a) (trespass to commit crime) of BNS.
Delhi Police has charge-sheeted accused persons namely Bharat, Deepanshu, Ramzan, Mannu, Mohan Singh, Vijay Kumar and Pramod.
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The Charge sheet was filed before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Anam Rais Khan on October 1.
The Magistrate Court, after taking cognisance, has transferred the case to the court of the Sessions Court for further proceedings, as the offences are triable by the court of the Sessions Court.
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This case has been assigned to the court of the Additional Sessions Judge, Sessions Judge, Garhwal, for the further hearing related to arguments on charges. The case was marked to the Sessions Court on Saturday.
It is alleged that he was beaten to death by the Dhaba workers and delivery agents after his third-floor house was trespassed by those people.
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