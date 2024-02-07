Advertisement

New Delhi: In the wake of Republic Day, the Delhi Police said the operation of sub-conventional aerial platforms including UAVs, paragliders, microlight aircraft, and hot air balloons, over the capital has been banned for 29 days. The order that came into effect on Jan 18 will remain in place till Feb 15.

"With effect from 18.01.2024. there will be a prohibition on flying sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASS, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, quadcopters or para-jumping from aircraft over the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi in view of the Republic Day Function-2024 in the National Captial Territory of Delhi to thwart criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India from posing a threat to the safety of general public, dignitaries and vital installations by using them. Violation of order shall be punishable under section 188 of the IPC", read a notification issued by Delhi Police.

Delhi turns into a fortress ahead of R-day

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in Delhi ahead of Republic Day celebrations and the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The Delhi Police has been put on alert and is using ‘flare guns’ or very light pistols (VLP) to light up the forest area of northeast Delhi.

“The security measures have been beefed up ahead of (events on) January 22 and 26. On Tuesday night, we used flare guns to light up the forest area of northeast to check any illegal activities,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said, adding that the northeast area is considered a sensitive area.

“Intensive patrolling and combing operation along the Yamuna River bank and Khadar area is going on in view of upcoming Republic Day. No one will be allowed to breach law and order,” DCP Tirkey said.

More than 8,000 police personnel have already been deployed across Delhi for the January 26 parade. The night patrolling staffers, who have been directed to check hotels, guest houses and dharamshalas, are checking security measures in place at these facilities, particularly near the railway stations and inter-state bus terminals, and their records to know who is visiting the national capital and for what purpose.



