Delhi Police Launches Joint Foot Patrolling Drive to Boost Safety and Ease Traffic Congestion

New Delhi: In a major push to enhance public safety and streamline traffic movement, Delhi Police has mandated joint foot patrols by district and traffic personnel on weekends and two additional weekdays every week.

The initiative, announced on Saturday, comes on the directions of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has issued a circular to all senior officers in district and traffic units, directing them to strengthen visible and proactive policing across the national capital.

Under the new guidelines, joint patrolling will be conducted daily from 5 pm to 8 pm. Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), Additional DCPs, and Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) from both district and traffic formations will personally remain in the field during these hours. The circular explicitly describes this as compulsory field duty, instructing officers to stay away from office work, meetings, conferences, or indoor reviews during the designated period.

The move follows a recent high-level meeting chaired by the Lieutenant Governor with the Police Commissioner and other senior officials, where the focus was on interactive and visible policing as a key deterrent against crime and traffic violations.

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During the patrols, officers will engage directly with residents, traders, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), Market Welfare Associations (MWAs), and other local stakeholders. Their responsibilities include identifying and removing temporary encroachments, resolving traffic bottlenecks, acting against illegal parking, inspecting vulnerable spots, and coordinating with civic agencies for prompt resolution of issues.

Each district and traffic unit has been asked to prepare a weekly joint patrolling schedule in advance. Detailed records must be maintained for every patrol, covering routes taken, interactions held, encroachments cleared, traffic problems solved, and legal actions initiated. Units are required to submit weekly compliance reports every Monday, supported by photographs and videos of the enforcement activities.

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Senior officers have been warned that any laxity, non-participation by supervisory staff, or delays in reporting will be dealt with strictly.