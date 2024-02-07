Advertisement

NEW DELHI: A 37-year-old occultist was arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday for allegedly extorting several women for money in the name of offering them ‘tantric services’. The accused, one Harun alias ‘Bengali Baba’ had previously been proclaimed an offender in a 2022 cheating case. Last year as well, a few cases were lodged against him according to officials quoted in a PTI report.

The accused used to reportedly put out newspaper adverts under ‘Tantrik Baba’ which offered solutions for all manner of problems, ranging from family disputes to business problems. When he was contacted by potential clients, he gave his assurances regarding the effectivness of his methods and asked for the full transfer of funds.

According to police officials, even if his services were not accepted, he would allegedly start reciting mantras over the call and would then ask for payment in return. If payment was not offered, he would resort to the use of threats. He reportedly targeted women in particular for his efforts.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said that “the police got a tip-off about the whereabouts of the accused, following which a team was formed and he was arrested from Ghaziabad on Saturday.”

The accused has now been produced in court and was subsequently sent to judicial custody.