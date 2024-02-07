Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 10:09 IST

Delhi Police On Alert, Tight Security In Place, Traffic Diverted Ahead of AAP, BJP Protests

Ahead of the planned protests of the BJP and AAP in the national capital, the Delhi Police stepped up the security arrangements on Friday.

Ronit Singh
Delhi Police On Alert, Tight Security In Place, Traffic Diverted Ahead of AAP, BJP Protests | Image:ANI
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Ahead of the planned protests of the BJP and AAP in the national capital, the Delhi Police stepped up the security arrangements on Friday.  

While Arvind Kejriwal's party has planned to stage protest outside the BJP office over alleged cheating in the Chandigarh mayoral polls, the BJP said it will stage demonstration near the AAP office against alleged corruption of the Kejriwal government.

According to news agency ANI, even after the Delhi Police denied permission for protests, they received information about the arrival of AAP workers from Punjab.

Nearly 1,000 personnel of the police have been deployed in several parts of the national capital to maintain the law and order situation, the report said.

"We will make adequate security arrangements for the protest and to maintain law and order situation. Additional forces will also be deployed. No one will be allowed to breach law and order," an officer told news agency PTI.

Traffic Diverted Ahead of Protests

The Delhi Traffic Police informed that traffic movement will be diverted from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg to other routes on the day.

Notably, in AAP's protest against the BJP over the Chandigarh Mayoral polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will also take part. 

In a massive blow to the Congress and the AAP on Tuesday, the BJP emerged victorious in the Chandigarh mayoral polls.

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 10:09 IST

