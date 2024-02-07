Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 12:01 IST

Delhi Police's All-Women Contingent Makes History on 75th Republic Day Parade

Led by Band Master Sub Inspector Ruyangunuo Kense, the all-women band marched down Kartavya Path, capturing the attention of the spectators.

India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day. | Image:PTI
India marked its 75th Republic Day with a historic celebration in New Delhi, where French President Emmanuel Macron served as the chief guest alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Notably, the occasion witnessed a groundbreaking moment as the Delhi Police's all-women band participated in the Republic Day parade for the first time.

Led by Band Master Sub Inspector Ruyangunuo Kense, the all-women band marched down Kartavya Path, capturing the attention of the spectators and adding a significant milestone to the Republic Day festivities. This inclusion reflects a progressive step towards gender inclusivity and empowerment within India's law enforcement agencies.

Here is what else you need to know

Adding to the grandeur of the parade, the Delhi Police marching contingent, a 15-time winner of the best marching contingent award, showcased their precision and discipline, further highlighting the commitment and dedication of the police force.

The presence of French President Macron at the Republic Day celebrations underscores the strong diplomatic ties between India and France. The collaborative spirit between the two nations was on full display during the parade, enhancing the symbolic significance of the 75th Republic Day.

As India commemorates its democratic journey, the participation of the all-women contingent from the Delhi Police stands as a testament to the evolving roles and capabilities of women within the country's security forces. The momentous occasion not only honored the nation's history but also embraced a progressive vision for its future.

Published January 26th, 2024 at 12:01 IST

