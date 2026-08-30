Delhi Police Seize 223 Kg of Firecrackers Ahead of Diwali

New Delhi: Delhi Police said that they have seized 223 kg of illegal firecrackers meant for illegal sale ahead of Diwali. The accused was arrested after he could not produce any licence

On 26 August 2026, officers on routine patrol in Samta Vihar, Mukundpur, noticed a man sitting suspiciously in a vehicle, police said.

"The vehicle was loaded with plastic sacks. When police checked the sacks, they found Diwali-style bombs and other firecrackers," police said.

The driver, identified as Rishabh (27), a resident of Sarita Vihar, said he had brought the crackers to "sell during Diwali". "He could not show any valid licence or permit."

Police registered a First Information Report under Section 9B of the Explosives Act, 1884, at Bhalswa Dairy police station and arrested him. "The car was also seized".

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The investigation continues to find the source of the firecrackers, their intended buyers, and others involved in the illegal trade.

Meanwhile, Delhi police have arrested over 193 people during an operation to curb crimes in the city.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) told ANI that the operation code named as "Operation Chakra," which ran from the night of August 24 to August 27, has concluded.