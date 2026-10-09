Delhi Police Shares 'Open Letter to Every Citizen' Ahead of October 10 Jantar Mantar Protest

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Friday shared a message emphasising the importance of humanity beyond uniforms, opinions and disagreements, stating, “Because beyond every uniform, every opinion and every disagreement, we’re all human first.”

In a post on X, Delhi Police said, “An Open Letter to Every Citizen. Because beyond every uniform, every opinion and every disagreement, we’re all human first.”

The message highlighted the common humanity that transcends differences in opinions and perspectives, emphasising the importance of recognising shared human values despite disagreements.

The message comes amid heightened security preparations in the national capital ahead of a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 over demands for accountability from Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

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Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal urged citizens to participate in the proposed demonstrations, alleging that votes were being deleted on a large scale under the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Kejriwal accused the Centre of undermining democracy, alleging that votes belonging to people who did not support the BJP were being deleted while fake votes were being added. These allegations were made by the AAP leader and were not independently established in his remarks.

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"I appeal to all the people across the entire country that the way the BJP government at the Centre is playing with our democracy, people's votes are being deleted on a mass scale. Those who don't vote for the BJP have their votes deleted, while fake votes are added. This was happening openly under Gyanesh Kumar,” Arvind Kejriwal told reporters.

The AAP national convenor further appealed to citizens across the country to gather at Jantar Mantar in large numbers, stressing that the proposed protest was not about any individual or political party but concerned the country as a whole.

He said, “The entire country is demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. I appeal to everyone, all citizens across the nation, to gather in maximum numbers at Jantar Mantar. This is not about any single individual or party; it is about the country.”

Kejriwal also confirmed that he would personally participate in the demonstration and urged members of the public to join the protest.

“Protest is beginning at Jantar Mantar. I will be going, my entire family will be going, and I urge all of you to join as well," Arvind Kejriwal added.

The remarks come after Delhi Police rejected an application seeking permission for the proposed demonstration on October 10 over demands for accountability from the CEC. Police cited the short notice given for the application, alleged non-compliance with directions during an earlier demonstration and prevailing law-and-order concerns.

On Friday, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke reiterated that the organisation would proceed with its proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 despite not receiving permission from Delhi Police.

Dipke asserted that the demonstration would take place regardless of whether police permission was granted and said activists were prepared to face detention or arrest.

Questioning the security measures introduced ahead of the proposed protest, Dipke alleged that restrictions on public transport and movement in the national capital would cause inconvenience to ordinary citizens.

"What is this fear? Why are you this scared? You are scared of the youth in the country. You shut down trains, you shut down metro; what should one do?" he said.

He also questioned the restrictions on metro services, railway operations and roads, arguing that such measures could themselves create difficulties for commuters.

"Is Delhi a property of Narendra Modi or Amit Shah? Is this their ancestral property? Is this their paternal property? On one hand, you say that due to the protest, people are facing inconvenience, and on the other hand, you shut down all the metro, you shut down all the railways, you block all the roads. Now, won't there be inconvenience for people?" he said.

Dipke further maintained that CJP activists were prepared to face detention or arrest in connection with the proposed demonstration, reiterating that the organisation would not withdraw its protest plans despite the denial of permission.