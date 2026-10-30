Delhi Police Special Cell Seeks Polygraph Test of Woman Accused in Rs 2-Crore Carbon Credit Fraud Case

New Delhi: In what is described as a first in a case, the Delhi Police Special Cell has sought a polygraph test of a woman accused in an alleged Rs 2-crore carbon credit fraud case.

A highly placed source said the Special Cell wants the Director of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Rohini, to conduct a polygraph test on accused Sapna Nijhawan, subject to her consent.

According to the source, a private firm, RICPL, has alleged that it invested Rs 2 crore with Finbird Technology Pvt Ltd (Sustaniam) on April 16, 2024, against a promised return of Rs 3.34 crore within two months.

“The firm alleged that the accused failed to honour the agreement and fabricated or spoofed the complainant’s email communications using Ekmei.cz,” the source said.

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The source further alleged that the accused impersonated the complainant, used fake credentials to change the firm’s registered email ID on the Evident Global portal and unauthorisedly transferred its carbon credits to NBCC.

An FIR was subsequently registered at the Special Cell police station on May 12, 2026.

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During the investigation, digital devices belonging to Sapna Nijhawan were seized, and she was questioned by the police.

The police have alleged that she did not cooperate with the investigation, following which a non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued.

The Delhi High Court later granted Nijhawan protection from coercive steps and referred the parties to mediation. The matter is next listed for December 9.