Punjab ASI Tests Positive For Substance Use After Being Caught In Unstable Condition During Anti-Drug Protest

New Delhi: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Punjab Police has tested positive for substance use after being caught in an allegedly unstable condition during an anti-drug protest in Budhlada town of Mansa district on Friday, October 30. The incident triggered protests by local residents, who blocked a road and demanded strict action against the police officer.

The officer, identified as Sehajpreet Singh, was temporarily deployed in Budhlada to manage the law-and-order situation amid ongoing demonstrations. He is reportedly posted in Mohali and undergoing training at Jahan Khelan.

The incident came to light when locals allegedly found the ASI in an unstable condition near ITI Chowk. Some residents accused him of consuming 'chitta', a locally used term for heroin, and raised slogans against the police. Following the confrontation, police personnel intervened and took the officer away from the spot.

The situation escalated as protesters blocked the road at ITI Chowk and damaged the glass entrance of a nearby automobile showroom where the officer had reportedly been taken for protection. The demonstrators demanded action against him and accused the police of failing to tackle the drug menace in the region.

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The ASI was subsequently taken for a medical examination, where his dope test returned positive. Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vaibhav Chaudhary confirmed the positive test result but clarified that no drugs had been recovered from the officer's possession.

A case has been registered against Sehajpreet Singh under Section 27 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, which deals with the consumption of narcotic substances. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

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The incident has also drawn political attention, with local residents and political representatives questioning the conduct of the police personnel deployed to maintain law and order during anti-drug demonstrations.

The controversy comes amid protests in Mansa over the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota and the death of farmer Daljit Singh. Demonstrators have been demanding accountability and stronger action against drug trafficking in the region.