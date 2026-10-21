Delhi Police Transfers Jantar Mantar Trespassing Case Against CJP Leaders to Crime Branch

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has transferred the second FIR registered against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activists Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das to the Crime Branch, sources said. As per the sources, two cases were registered on October 13, following the entry of CJP representatives Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das into Connaught Place and Jantar Mantar.

"The Connaught Place case was transferred to the Crime Branch yesterday, and the second case, about Jantar Mantar, has also been transferred," they added. The two FIRs pertain to incidents on October 13, following the unapproved entry and protests by CJP members at Connaught Place and Jantar Mantar.

Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka approached the Delhi High Court challenging an order of a Special Executive Magistrate extending their judicial custody, alleging that their continued detention despite furnishing sureties violates their fundamental right to liberty. According to their legal team, the leaders have challenged the October 19 order passed by the Special Executive Magistrate, New Delhi district, in proceedings initiated against them under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Their lawyers contend that the leaders have remained in custody despite repeatedly furnishing sureties and argue that the decision to extend their detention was arbitrary and contrary to established legal principles. The legal team said the magistrate rejected fresh sureties submitted on October 19 and directed the leaders to explain why there should not be an apprehension of a breach of peace. The matter is scheduled to be taken up today.

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According to their legal team, Das and Ranka were detained on October 10 upon arriving at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Preventive proceedings were initiated against them the following day, after which they were released on executing bonds of ₹50,000 each.

They were detained again on October 13 after going to Jantar Mantar carrying the national flag and were subsequently shown as arrested under Sections 126 and 170 of the BNSS on October 14. The legal team said the police sought a further extension of their judicial custody on October 19, citing apprehensions of a breach of peace.

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The leaders have sought the setting aside of the impugned order, contending that their continued detention infringes their constitutional right to personal liberty under Article 21.